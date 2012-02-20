Deutsche Post: UPS-TNT would face antitrust issues

BRIEF-Galapagos 2016 net result turns to profit of EUR 54.0 mln
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
DUESSELDORF, Germany Feb 20 Deutsche Post DHL said it expects regulators would have concerns about any plans for a combination of U.S. rival United Parcel Service with TNT Express.
"We expect significant antitrust and regulatory issues," a spokeswoman for Deutsche Post said on Monday.
TNT said on Friday it had rejected an offer from UPS, the world's largest package delivery company, of 9 euros per share, which valued company at 4.9 billion euros ($6.45 billion), but both companies were still in talks.
Deutsche Post will focus on its organic business, the spokeswoman said.
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
MOSCOW, Feb 24 The Russian rouble firmed slightly against the dollar in early trade on Friday, pricing in gains in oil prices the previous day when the Russian market was closed.
LONDON, Feb 24 Standard Chartered swung back to a full-year annual profit for 2016, the emerging markets-focused lender reported on Friday, as it pared back costs from chief executive Bill Winters's restructuring program.