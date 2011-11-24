US regulator eyes AT&T request to pull applications

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Nov 24 The U.S. telecommunications regulator said on Thursday it will consider a request from AT&T (T.N) to withdraw applications on a proposal to take over T-Mobile USA, owned by Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE).
"The record clearly shows that -- in no uncertain terms -- this merger would result in a massive loss of U.S. jobs and investment," a senior official from the Federal Communications Commission said in a statement.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.