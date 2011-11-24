US regulator eyes AT&T request to pull applications

WASHINGTON Nov 24 The U.S. telecommunications regulator said on Thursday it will consider a request from AT&T (T.N) to withdraw applications on a proposal to take over T-Mobile USA, owned by Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE).

"The record clearly shows that -- in no uncertain terms -- this merger would result in a massive loss of U.S. jobs and investment," a senior official from the Federal Communications Commission said in a statement.

(Editing by Bernard Orr)