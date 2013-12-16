版本:
BRIEF-Deutsche Telekom shares open 2.3 percent higher

FRANKFURT Dec 16 Deutsche Telekom AG : * Shares open 2.3 percent higher after report Sprint interested in T Mobile Us-
