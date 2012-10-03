BRIEF-DT sees Metropcs deal helping create self-funding U.S. platform

Oct 3 Deutsche Telekom AG : * CEO says Metropcs to help on path to creating self-funding U.S.

platform * T-Mobile USA CEO says sees minimal customer losses from network migration,

sees finishing migration by end 2015 * T-Mobile USA CEO says to have phones available for Metropcs customers moving

to t-Mobile USA's network by the day the deal closes * T-Mobile USA CEO declines to comment on whether the company will work with

Apple Inc to sell iphone