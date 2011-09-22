CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Deutsche Telekom to buy back shares for 1.7 mln eur

(Corrects in headline and first paragraph to million from
billion)
* Says to buy back 206,371 shares
* Buyback to run from Sept. 23 to Oct. 19
* Shares indicated down 1.6 percent
FRANKFURT, Sept 22 - Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) said it
would return about 1.72 million euros ($2.4 million)
to shareholders by buying back 206,371 of its own shares.
It said on Thursday it would start buying shares on the
stock exchange on Sept. 23 and would finish on Oct. 19.
Shares of Deutsche Telekom were indicated to open 1.6
percent lower at 0620 GMT, while the German blue-chip DAX index
was seen down 3.1 percent.
Deutsche Telekom said earlier this year it would return
about 5 billion euros of cash to shareholders over two to three
years after selling T-Mobile USA to AT&T .
But that sale stalled after the U.S. Justice Department sued
to block the $39 billion deal.
($1 = 0.730 Euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)