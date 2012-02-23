Deutsche Telekom wants to grow again in U.S.

FRANKFURT Feb 23 Deutsche Telekom aims to return to rising subscriber numbers and earnings growth at it T-Mobile USA unit in the medium turn after a deal to sell it for $39 billion to peer AT&T fell through, the company's chief said on Thursday.

Chief Executive Rene Obermann said the company expects to invest around $4 billion, or an additional $1.4 billion in its U.S. networks in the coming two years.

He added he expected T-Mobile USA's 2012 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) excluding special items to decline to around $4.8 billion from $5.3 billion last year.

Revenue at T-Mobile USA dropped by 3.3 percent to $20.6 billion in 2011.