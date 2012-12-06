UPDATE 2-Deutsche Telekom cuts dividend by almost a third

* Sees 2013, 2014 dividend at 0.50 eur/shr
* Sticks to 2012 dividend of 0.70 eur/shr
* T-Mobile USA signed deal with Apple
* Deutsche Telekom shares close down 1.89 pct in Frankfurt
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Dec 6 Deutsche Telekom cut
dividends for the next two years by almost a third, more than
analysts expected, as investments at home and in the United
States, where it has been losing market share, eat away cash.
The company said it would pay a dividend of 0.50 euros
($0.65) per share for both 2013 and 2014, a 28.6 percent cut
from the 0.70 euros per share pledged for 2012.
A dividend cut had been on the cards following similar moves
from rivals Telefonica and France Telecom, but
analysts had on average expected a dividend of 0.60 euros per
share for 2013, and 0.58 euros for 2014, Reuters data showed.
In the past 30 days, 12 out of 30 analysts tracking the
stock downgraded their dividend estimate by an average of 14
percent.
The company, which wants to buy smaller US peer MetroPCS
and merge it with its T-Mobile USA unit, said it planned
to invest almost 30 billion euros ($39 billion) in the next
three years.
As a result, 2013 free cash flow will fall to 5 billion
euros from around 6 billion euros anticipated for this year.
Telekom expects to reach 6 billion euros again in 2015.
"Hesitation now means playing catch-up later, Rene Obermann,
chief executive of Deutsche Telekom told analysts on Thursday.
APPLE DEAL
In its German broadband market Deutsche Telekom already has
to catch up with cable companies, which offer faster Internet
for the same price or less than Deutsche Telekom.
The broadband roll-out in Germany will cost 6 billion euros
in the coming three years.
In the U.S., it announced a long-awaited deal with Apple
, finally catching up with rivals, which have long been
offering highly sought-after products from the technology firm.
T-Mobile USA, which has been losing clients in the past
quarters because it could not offer the iPhone, will offer the
device next year.
Deutsche Telekom also said it expected earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding
special items to grow to around 18.4 billion euros next year
from an anticipated 18 billion euros for the current year.
This includes earnings streams from MetroPCS, which Deutsche
Telekom still expects to consolidate in 2013.
Excluding MetroPCS 2013 earnings, adjusted EBITDA is seen
falling to 17.4 billion euros.
Deutsche Telekom's shares closed down 1.89 percent in
Frankfurt.
Deutsche Telekom shares have been doing better than the
sector in 2012 - down 4 percent, while the sector
has lost around 9 percent - and still trade at a
12-month forward dividend yield of 6.8 percent.
KPN shares trade at 3.2 percent and Telefonica at 5.4
percent. France Telecom trades at a 9.7 percent yield, but that
partly reflects a drop of more than a third in its share price
so far this year.