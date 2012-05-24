D.Telekom sees complete sale of U.S. unit unlikely

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
COLOGNE, Germany May 24 Deutsche Telekom believes a complete sale of its T-Mobile USA unit is unlikely, the company told shareholders on Thursday, as it continues its search for a long-term solution for the troubled business.
"We must find other ways to increase the return on our capital, or reduce our capital investment," Chief Executive Rene Obermann said at the annual general meeting, referring to the unit.
"We are doing everything in our power to achieve this."
Deutsche Telekom tried to sell T-Mobile USA to AT&T last year, but had to abandon the deal after heavy resistance from regulators.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.