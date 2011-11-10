WRAPUP 2-Greece keeps Deutsche Telekom worried

* D. Telekom Q3 core profit down 2.7 pct to 3.9 bln euros
* OTE Q3 net down 17 pct to 104.4 mln euros
* D. Telekom still sees 2011 core profit at 14.9 bln
* D. Telekom shares rise 3.9 pct, OTE up 2.4 pct
By Harro Ten Wolde and Angeliki Koutantou
FRANKFURT/ATHENS, Nov 10 - The euro zone crisis ate
into Deutsche Telekom AG's business in Greece and
other southern European countries in the third quarter and
Europe's biggest telecom operator warned tough times are still
ahead.
"The overall economic situation in the European operating
segment remains tense. In Greece and Romania in particular, we
expect the economic situation to remain critical this year," the
company said.
Greece and Romania are both under IMF-led austerity
programmes to shore up their public finances, squeezing consumer
spending on telecommunications services.
Deutsche Telekom's biggest operation outside of Germany, its
40 percent stake in Greek telecom group OTE, suffered
a 5 percent drop in sales and a 7.2 percent fall in adjusted
operating profit, while net profit fell 17 percent.
Chief Executive Rene Obermann said although the group had
managed to stand its ground in the difficult environment, the
uncertainty was not over yet.
"We must assume that he economy will not give us any
tailwind in the next 24 to 36 months," he said.
The former German monopoly bought its first stake in the
Greek operator in 2008, hoping to benefit from growth in
southeastern Europe, but a year later was already forced to
write down 1.8 billion euros on the investment.
British peer Vodafone Group Plc on Tuesday announced
an impairment loss of 450 million pounds ($718 million) in
relation to its Greek business, citing tough conditions.
But Deutsche Telekom said it had so far not seen any reason
for an impairment charge, though it would review the value of
OTE at the end of the current quarter.
OUTLOOK CONFIRMED
The group kept its 2011 outlook for adjusted earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from
continuing operations of around 14.9 billion euros ($20.2
billion) and free cash flow of at least 6.5 billion.
For its U.S. business, which it is selling to AT&T Inc
for $39 billion, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of around
$5.5 billion.
The sale of T-Mobile USA to AT&T, which met with opposition
from the U.S. government and competitors, is still expected to
close on schedule, Obermann said.
"We are still convinced that we can keep our schedule for
the transaction and that we ultimately ... will get the approval
for the transaction, because the sale is positive for the U.S.
mobile market as well as for the consumers," he told reporters.
Deutsche Telekom shares rose 3.9 percent to 9.126 euros by
1245 GMT, outpacing a 1.7 percent gain in Germany's blue-chip
index and a 1 percent stronger STOXX Europe 600
telecoms index. OTE shares were up 2.4 percent.
"A solid set of figures. Greece saw no writedowns which
might surprise, as well," said analyst Adrian Pehl at Equinet
Bank.
Third-quarter EBITDA from continuing operations, excluding
special items, fell 2.7 percent to 3.88 billion euros, beating
average expectations of 3.82 billion euros..
Core profit at its European activities dropped 5.3 percent
to 1.4 billion euros, while sales fell 6.1 percent to 3.9
billion, both slightly higher than expected.
Its German operations booked a 1.3 percent lower core
profit, with cost cuts partly offsetting a 5 percent fall in
revenue due to weaker handset sales and a reduction in mobile
"termination" rates -- industry jargon for the charges which
mobile operators levy each other for accepting calls from
different networks.
