UPDATE 1-Deutsche Telekom, AT&T withdraw FCC application

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
* AT&T to book $4 bln charge for potential break-up fee
* Both companies continue to pursue $39 billion deal
* Deutsche Telekom shares up 0.7 percent
FRANKFURT, Nov 24 Deutsche Telekom and AT&T withdrew their application for approval by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission of a planned $39 billion deal for T-Mobile USA to focus on obtaining the green light from the U.S. Department of Justice.
At the same time, AT&T said on Thursday it expected to book a pretax $4 billion charge in this quarter for potential break-up fees, should the deal collapse.
"This formal step today is being undertaken by both companies to consolidate their strength and to focus their continuing efforts on obtaining antitrust clearance for the transaction from the Department of Justice," the companies said in a statement.
They added that they are continuing to pursue the sale of T-Mobile USA to AT&T.
The withdrawal follows after the Federal Communications Commission said earlier this week it planned to send the deal to an administrative law judge for review.
The U.S. Department of Justice went to court in August to oppose AT&T's purchase of T-Mobile from Deutsche Telekom on antitrust grounds. A trial in that case is due to begin on Feb. 13.
Deutsche Telekom shares were up 0.7 percent at 8.796 euros by 0825 GMT, while AT&T shares were down 0.2 percent in Frankfurt. The STOXX Europe 600 Telecommunications index was up 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.