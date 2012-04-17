D.Telekom may sell UK, Dutch units in 2013 -paper

BRIEF-Lumos Networks enters deal to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure for $18.00/share
* Lumos Networks enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure
FRANKFURT, April 17 Deutsche Telekom may look into selling its units in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands as early as next year after having given local management time to improve results, Financial Times Deutschland reported on Tuesday.
Citing company sources, the newspaper said Deutsche Telekom looked into selling the units in the past. Now it plans to look into a potential sale again in 2013, the paper reported.
Deutsche Telekom is looking into ways to preserve its dividend, while re-investing in the United States after its $39 billion deal to sell its T-Mobile USA unit to AT&T collapsed last year.
Investment bankers in the telecoms sector said last year the German telecom provider could be forced to sell its stake in Britain's biggest mobile company Everything Everywhere, a 50-50 joint venture with France Telecom.
Deutsche Telekom could not immediately be reached for a comment. The newspaper cited a company spokesman as saying he declined to comment.
* Lumos Networks enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 20 Volkswagen's works council said talks with management over the implementation of a turnaround plan for the core autos division have led to initial signs for how to resolve a festering dispute between both sides.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 At least 54 percent of holders of Vale SA's preferred shares must approve a proposal by the company's controlling bloc to transform their stock into common shares, executives at the world's largest iron ore producer said on Monday.