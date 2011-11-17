Deutsche Telekom CTIO to leave company - source

Nov 17 Deutsche Telekom's (DTEGn.DE) head of technology and innovation will leave the company by the end of the year, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The departure of Edward Kozel leaves the board with little technological expertise to draw on at a crucial time of network redesign and IT reorganisation. Most of the directors have backgrounds in business administration.

Kozel "has requested early termination of his contract for personal reasons and his responsibilities will be taken over temporarily by Chief Executive Rene Obermann," the source said.

Kozel, a California native and technology veteran with strong ties to Silicon Valley, was key to the company's growth strategy. Deutsche Telekom wants to offset a decline of its traditional telephone business by using Internet technology to offer new communications and networking services.

Obermann presented that strategy in March 2010, but failed to impress investors.

Obermann brought in Kozel last May as his main strategist, banking on his technology skills and creativity, something investors have said the CEO lacks.

At the time of Kozel's appointment, some industry experts predicted that in two year's time, the 54-year old engineer would get exasperated and leave.

The former state monopoly is struggling with remnants of an outdated company structure and thousands of civil servants, making any change a cumbersome and frustrating process. (Reporting by Nicola Leske; Editing by Robert MacMillan)