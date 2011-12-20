Deutsche Telekom CEO says working on T-Mobile plan

BRIEF-Kincora completes private placement
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Dec 20 Deutsche Telekom is working on a long-term plan for its U.S. wireless unit after a deal with AT&T collapsed, Chief Executive Rene Obermann said on Tuesday.
"In the long term, we need more spectrum and network capacity. We are working on that," Obermann told journalists during a conference call, but he declined to say what Deutsche Telekom's "Plan B" for the unit was.
AT&T said on Monday it had dropped its $39 billion bid for T-Mobile USA, bowing to fierce regulatory opposition and leaving both companies scrambling for alternatives.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, the former American International Group Inc chief executive, has reached a settlement that ends his 12-year battle with the New York attorney general's office, which accused him of orchestrating sham transactions at the insurer.
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: