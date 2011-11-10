D.Telekom CEO expects to close US deal on time

FRANKFURT Nov 10 Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE)
still expects to close the sale of its T-Mobile USA unit for $39
billion to AT&T (T.N) on schedule, Telekom Chief Executive Rene
Obermann said on Thursday.
"We are still convinced that we can keep our schedule for
the transaction and that we ultimately, together with our
partner AT&T, will get the approval for the transaction -
because the sale is positive for the U.S. mobile market as well
as for the consumers," the chief told reporters.
Last week AT&T Inc (T.N) said it expected to close the deal
in the first half of 2012 because it is still fighting for U.S.
regulatory approval.
The company had said when it announced the deal in late
March that it expected it to close in around 12 months, implying
a close around the end of the first quarter of 2012.
[ID:nN1E7A31WM]
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Editing by Jonathan Gould)