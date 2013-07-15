Deutsche Telekom keeps options open for EE -executive

European shares dip, set for weekly loss as banks weigh
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.
MUNICH, Germany, July 15 Germany's Deutsche Telekom is keeping its options open as to whether it floats or sells EE, its joint venture with French rival Orange , an executive said on Monday.
"We are open to both possibilities," Claudia Nemat, board member in charge of Deutsche Telekom's European business, told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Munich, saying that a decision would be made by 2014.
Deutsche Telekom has valued EE, Britain's largest mobile operator, at 10 billion pounds ($15.1 billion) and has previously said a partial listing of the business was the preferred option.
However, financial investors like KKR and CVC have sounded out banks to raise money for a possible bid and U.S. telecoms company AT&T is also reported to be interested.
Nemat declined to comment on potential buyers.
EE, formerly known as Everything Everywhere, has more than 27 million customers and competes with Telefonica's 02 brand , Vodafone, and Hutchison's 3 brand.
LONDON, April 13 Results of a new animal study into possible health risks of the weedkiller glyphosate will be published in time to inform a key EU re-licensing vote due by the end of 2017, according to the researcher leading the trial.
* Says to partner with licensed rental car companies (Adds context)