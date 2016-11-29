Merkel says no details on origin of cyber attack on Deutsche Telekom

BERLIN Nov 29 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Tuesday she had no information on where a cyber attack
on Deutsche Telekom, which hit its network on Sunday
and Monday, came from.
"I have no information on the origin of the attacks on the
network, the ... appropriate body will do all it can to find out
where the attacks came from," Merkel told reporters at a news
conference with the Maltese prime minister.
"Such attacks are a part of every day life and people have
to get used to them," she said.
Telekom has said about 900,000 users suffered Internet
outages starting on Sunday and continuing into Monday. A company
executive said it was an attempt to hijack consumer router
devices for a wider Internet attack.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Joseph Nasr and Paul Carrel)