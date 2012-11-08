Deutsche Telekom sticks to view as Q3 core profit beats

FRANKFURT Nov 8 Deutsche Telekom on Thursday stuck to its 2012 profit and dividend outlook as its third-quarter core result was ahead of expectations, fuelled by its German activities.

Third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, were down 2.6 percent at 4.78 billion euros ($6.1 billion), beating an average forecast of 4.67 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

Deutsche Telekom kept its outlook for 2012 underlying earnings, excluding special items to ease to around 18 billion euros from 18.7 billion last year as well as for a dividend of at least 0.70 euros per share.