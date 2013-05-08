版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 8日 星期三 13:06 BJT

Deutsche Telekom Q1 operating profit down on investments

FRANKFURT May 8 Deutsche Telekom's operating profit fell 4.3 percent in the first quarter hit by investments in Europe and in its German home market.

First-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, came in at 4.29 billion euros ($5.6 billion), slightly ahead of an average forecast of 4.25 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

Germany's former monopoly said on Wednesday it still expected EBITDA, excluding special items, to come in at around 17.4 billion euros in 2013. That outlook excludes earnings streams from MetroPCS, which Deutsche Telekom bought and merged with its T-Mobile USA unit.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐