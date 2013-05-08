Deutsche Telekom Q1 operating profit down on investments

FRANKFURT May 8 Deutsche Telekom's
operating profit fell 4.3 percent in the first quarter hit by
investments in Europe and in its German home market.
First-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, came in at
4.29 billion euros ($5.6 billion), slightly ahead of an average
forecast of 4.25 billion euros in a Reuters poll.
Germany's former monopoly said on Wednesday it still
expected EBITDA, excluding special items, to come in at around
17.4 billion euros in 2013. That outlook excludes earnings
streams from MetroPCS, which Deutsche Telekom bought and merged
with its T-Mobile USA unit.