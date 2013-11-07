Deutsche Telekom Q3 core profit beats expectations

FRANKFURT Nov 7 Deutsche Telekom
said on Thursday it was seeing ongoing stability in its home
market Germany, driving better-than-expected earnings.
Third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, fell 2.6
percent to 4.66 billion euros ($6.30 billion) as investments
weighed.
The result was above the average forecast of 4.58 billion
euros in a Reuters poll.
Germany's former phone monopoly said it still expected
EBITDA, excluding special items to come in at around 17.5
billion euros in 2013 and free cash flow of around 4.5 billion
euros.
On Tuesday T-Mobile US Inc, the No. 4 U.S. mobile
provider, which is 74 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom,
reported much better-than-expected subscriber
growth.