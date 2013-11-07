Deutsche Telekom Q3 core profit beats expectations

FRANKFURT Nov 7 Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday it was seeing ongoing stability in its home market Germany, driving better-than-expected earnings.

Third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, fell 2.6 percent to 4.66 billion euros ($6.30 billion) as investments weighed.

The result was above the average forecast of 4.58 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

Germany's former phone monopoly said it still expected EBITDA, excluding special items to come in at around 17.5 billion euros in 2013 and free cash flow of around 4.5 billion euros.

On Tuesday T-Mobile US Inc, the No. 4 U.S. mobile provider, which is 74 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom, reported much better-than-expected subscriber growth.