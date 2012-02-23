UPDATE 4-D. Telekom warns on 2012 profit

* Sees 18 bln euros 2012 adj EBITDA, free cash flow of 6 bln
* Q4 net loss of 1.3 bln euros vs 1 bln profit expected
* 3.3 bln euro impairment charge for U.S. and Greece
* Keeps dividend unchanged at 0.70 eur/shr
* Shares down 2.8 pct, underperforming sector
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Feb 23 Deutsche Telekom
warned that its profit would fall again this year as
its businesses in Greece and the United States continue to
struggle after causing a shock bottom-line loss in the fourth
quarter.
The Bonn-based group said it expects 2012 underlying
earnings excluding special items to ease to around 18 billion
euros ($23.8 billion) from 18.7 billion last year.
That is below the 18.4 billion euros average for earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.
BernsteinResearch analyst Robin Bienenstock said the 2012
outlook showed the company is facing a tough year.
Deutsche Telekom posted a fourth-quarter net loss that
widened to 1.3 billion euros from 514 million in the same
quarter last year, missing by a wide margin consensus for a
profit of 1 billion euros.
Tough markets in the United States and Greece forced
Deutsche Telekom to write down the value of its units there --
T-Mobile USA and OTE -- by a total of 3.3 billion
euros in the quarter.
Greek OTE, of which Deutsche Telekom owns 40 percent,
earlier on Thursday posted an unexpected fourth-quarter loss and
said it planned to pay no dividend this year.
Deutsche Telekom's group core operating profit, though, rose
1.3 percent to 4.6 billion euros, in line with consensus, as the
company cut costs. Revenue eased 3.7 percent to 14.9 billion.
By 1244 GMT, shares in Deutsche Telekom were down 2.8
percent at 8.71 euros, making it one of the biggest decliners in
the STOXX Europe 600 Telecommunications index, which was
off 0.5 percent.
U.S. INVESTMENT AHEAD
One big headache for the company is T-Mobile USA, a rundown
asset that had been a strong growth engine for Deutsche Telekom
in its early days.
DT tried to sell the U.S. business to AT&T for $39
billion, but fierce regulatory opposition scuppered the deal,
leaving Deutsche Telekom with a $6 billion breakup package.
In the nine months during which the companies sought
regulatory approval for the deal, T-Mobile USA's business
suffered hugely. It lost 706,000 contract customers in the
fourth quarter, which an analyst described as "ugly".
In comparison to No. 4 ranked T-Mobile USA, bigger rivals
Verizon Wireless , AT&T and Sprint all added
customers in the quarter, helped by the Apple Inc
iPhone. These rivals are already at various stages of upgrading
their networks for high-speed wireless services based on a
technology known as Long Term Evolution.
Deutsche Telekom said that over the next two years it would
increase its network investments in T-Mobile USA by about $1.4
billion. Over time T-Mobile USA said it would spend a total of
$4 billion on the LTE upgrade.
"Over the medium term, T-Mobile USA wants to return to
rising subscriber numbers and earnings growth," Deutsche Telekom
Chief Executive Rene Obermann said, adding that it had no other
choice for the unit after the AT&T deal fell apart.
Deutsche Telekom said it will launch a new LTE service in
2013 promising connection speeds many times faster than current
networks to cater to growing demand for wireless data use.
Its bigger rivals have promised to have much of the country
blanketed with LTE services by the end of 2013
In an effort to improve customer growth, T-Mobile USA said
it is still trying to find wholesale customers, a plan it first
announced in January this year.
As part of the breakup package from AT&T, Deutsche Telekom
received $3 billion in cash as well as mobile spectrum, which it
said it would use to offer data services.
There has been speculation that Deutsche Telekom could now
exit Everything Everywhere, Britain's biggest mobile operator,
which it owns jointly with France Telecom, but the
German company remained mum on the issue on Thursday.
Deutsche Telekom also said it would stick with its promise
to provide investors with a dividend of 0.70 euros per share.
It had committed to a three-year dividend policy through 2012,
promising a dividend of at least 0.70 euros per share.
In comparison, France Telecom on Wednesday cut its dividends
and put off a promised share buyback. Spain's Telefonica
trimmed dividends in December and is focusing on paying
down debt, while Dutch operator KPN slashed its returns
to shareholders via buybacks.
Telekom Austria on Thursday forecast flat 2012
sales and core profit which may nearly match 2011 levels that
met market expectations.