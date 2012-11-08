UPDATE 1-Deutsche Telekom sticks to view as Q3 core profit beats

* Q3 adj EBITDA 4.78 bln euros vs 4.67 bln poll

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 Deutsche Telekom on Thursday stuck to its 2012 profit and dividend outlook as its third-quarter core result was ahead of expectations, fuelled by its German activities.

Third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, were down 2.6 percent at 4.78 billion euros ($6.1 billion), beating an average forecast of 4.67 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

Deutsche Telekom kept its outlook for 2012 underlying earnings excluding special items to ease to around 18 billion euros from 18.7 billion last year as well as for a dividend of at least 0.70 euros per share.

A 7.4 billion euro impairment charge for its T-Mobile USA unit, which Deutsche Telekom plans to merge with smaller rival MetroPCS, resulted in a 6.9 billion euros net loss.

The non-cash charge was bigger than expected. Analysts were counting on a net loss of 5.1 billion euros.

Excluding the impairment, Deutsche Telekom booked a net profit of 926 million euros, which was ahead of expectations.

The deal with MetroPCS was announced last month. It is the result of Deutsche Telekom efforts to find a Plan B for the No. 4 U.S. wireless network since its $39 billion attempt to sell T-Mobile USA to AT&T collapsed in late 2011 because of opposition from antitrust regulators.