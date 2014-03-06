UPDATE 1-Deutsche Telekom drops cash flow target on investments

* Says will not reach 6 bln free cash flow target in 2015

* Says investments in U.S., T-Systems restructuring to weigh

* Says still expects to pay 2014 dividend of 0.50 euro/shr

BONN, Germany, March 6 Deutsche Telekom scrapped its outlook for 2015 free cash flow as it spends more money to win customers in the United States and restructure its enterprise unit.

The former German phone monopoly said on Thursday it would not reach its original target of 6 billion euros ($8.24 billion) of free cash flow in 2015, and said the figure for this year would drop to around 4.2 billion euros from 4.6 billion last year.

"We could achieve our original ambition level for 2015 of around 6 billion euros if we were to slam the door in the face of the customer rush in the United States," Thomas Dannenfeldt, Deutsche Telekom's finance chief, said in a statement.

"That's not what we want. The market is offering us the opportunity to achieve a different ambition: value-driven customer growth in the United States that translates into an increase in the value of the company," he added.

T-Mobile US Inc, which is 67 percent-owned by Deutsche Telekom, last year added 2 million new customers after years of losing subscribers.

The fourth mobile player in the United States aims to add another 2-3 million customers this year.

Deutsche Telekom said, however, that its dividend policy would remain unchanged, expecting to pay 0.50 euro per share for the 2014 financial year. It gave no outlook for 2015 dividend payments.

Deutsche Telekom's fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose to 4.06 billion euros, slightly below the average forecast of 4.14 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

The company expects 2014 EBITDA, excluding special items, to remain stable at around 17.6 billion euros in 2014, which is also slightly below consensus for 17.8 billion.