D. Telekom keeps outlook on in-line Q3 core profit

FRANKFURT Nov 10 Deutsche Telekom kept its 2011
outlook after reporting a third-quarter core profit that was
broadly in line with expectations.
Third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, excluding
special items, fell 2.7 percent to 3.88 billion euros ($5.27
billion).
That was in line with average expectations of 3.82 billion
euros.
Deutsche Telekom said it still expects 2011 adjusted EBITDA
from continuing operations of around 14.9 billion euros.
For its U.S. business, which it is selling to peer AT&T
for $39 billion, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of
around $5.5 billion.
The group expects free cash flow for the year of at least
6.5 billion euros.
($1 = 0.736 Euros)
