D. Telekom keeps outlook on in-line Q3 core profit

FRANKFURT Nov 10 Deutsche Telekom kept its 2011 outlook after reporting a third-quarter core profit that was broadly in line with expectations.

Third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, excluding special items, fell 2.7 percent to 3.88 billion euros ($5.27 billion).

That was in line with average expectations of 3.82 billion euros.

Deutsche Telekom said it still expects 2011 adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of around 14.9 billion euros.

For its U.S. business, which it is selling to peer AT&T for $39 billion, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of around $5.5 billion.

The group expects free cash flow for the year of at least 6.5 billion euros. ($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)

