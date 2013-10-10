D.Telekom haggles with buyout firms over Scout24 sale - sources

* Five bids to value Scout24 at 1.6-1.7 bln euros - sources
* Final offers due early November - sources
* Bidders say coupon on shareholder loan too high - sources
* Deutsche Telekom only offering 30 pct stake - sources
By Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, Oct 10 Five buyout firms are expected
to bid next week for a stake in Deutsche Telekom's
online classified advertising business Scout24, valuing the
equity and debt of the whole unit at $2.2-2.3 billion, three
sources close to the process said.
However, the auction is proving to be more than just a
battle over price, with some bidders hoping the German telecoms
firm can be persuaded to sell a larger stake and several unhappy
with its proposals on the future funding of Scout24.
Deutsche Telekom wants to sell part of Scout24 - originally
seen as a way to compensate for declining earnings at its
traditional telecoms business - in order to free up cash for a
planned 6 billion euros of investment in broadband in Germany.
The sources said private equity groups Apax, TPG,
Hellman&Friedman, EQT and Silver Lake were expected to table
offers in the latest round of bidding next week, valuing the
whole of Scout24's equity and debt at roughly 1.6-1.7 billion
euros ($2.2-2.3 billion).
Final offers are due in early November, they added.
The sources said Deutsche Telekom was looking to sell a 30
percent stake, and that was causing some friction with bidders.
"An investor will have almost nothing to say," an adviser of
one of the potential buyers said, adding Deutsche Telekom had
rejected offers for 100 percent of Scout24.
The buyout groups are also critical of Deutsche Telekom's
plan to grant Scout24 a shareholder loan worth several hundred
millions of euros on what they see as unacceptable terms.
"Deutsche Telekom wants a coupon that is 100 basis points
higher than the buyers' refinancing costs," one of the sources
said.
The buyout groups have made counter-proposals to organise
Scout24's financing themselves, but in that case Deutsche
Telekom would demand an even higher valuation of Scout24's
equity, the sources said.
Terms of shareholders loans have been a sticking point for
Deutsche Telekom before.
Earlier this year it had to sweeten the loan terms for its
acquisition of U.S. peer MetroPCS, which it merged with its
T-Mobile US unit.
Only after cutting the debt load it was planning to transfer
to the combined company and after sweetening the loan terms did
Deutsche Telekom manage to save that deal.
Deutsche Telekom and three of the buyout groups declined to
comment. Silver Lake and Hellman&Friedman were not immediately
available for comment.
Separately, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday
that Swiss publisher Ringier had made a 200 million Swiss Francs
($220 million) offer for Deutsche Telekom's 50 percent stake in
Scout24's Swiss operations.