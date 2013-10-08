UPDATE 1-Deutsche Telekom offers T-Mobile USA bonds worth $3.1 bln

* Telekom provided T-Mobile USA with bonds worth $11.2 bln

* Says to use proceeds for general corporate purposes

FRANKFURT Oct 8 Deutsche Telekom said on Tuesday it is offering for sale a portion of the T-Mobile USA bonds from its holdings worth $3.1 billion.

The company said it would offer two series of $1.25 billion each and one of $600 million.

"The proceeds of the sale of the bonds will serve Deutsche Telekom's general corporate purposes," the company said in a statement.

Deutsche Telekom said it would offer $1.25 billion worth of senior notes due in 2019 and another portion of $1.25 billion notes, which are due in 2021.

The remaining $600 million notes are due in 2023.

The notes are part of the deal to buy MetroPCS, which Deutsche Telekom combined with its T-Mobile USA unit.

As part of the transaction Deutsche Telekom provided T-Mobile USA, with debt capital in the form of bonds totalling $11.2 billion.

Credit analysts have warned that Deutsche Telekom should sell some of that debt to the market to maintain its current credit profile.