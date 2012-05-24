Deutsche Telekom has no intention to sell units

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
COLOGNE, Germany May 24 Deutsche Telekom has no intention to sell any units or participations, the company's finance chief told shareholders on Thursday.
After the sale of its T-Mobile USA unit to AT&T for $39 billion collapsed, Deutsche Telekom has become the centre of speculation that it may have to sell assets to maintain its dividend policy.
"We don't have a list of units we want to sell," Deutsche Telekom's Chief Financial Officer Tim Hoettges told shareholders gathered in Cologne for the annual general meeting.
Analysts had speculated Deutsche Telekom may have to exit its profitable Everything Everywhere joint venture with France Telecom in the United Kingdom but Hoettges said there were no such plans.
"We want to be there when demand for mobile data increases. We want to participate in upgrading the network," he said, referring to high-speed wireless services based on a technology known as Long Term Evolution (LTE).
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.