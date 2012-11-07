BRIEF-Syngenta target Devgen reports Q3 rise in seed revenue

BRIEF-Novartis says Zykadia drug receives FDA priority review
* Novartis drug Zykadia receives FDA priority review for first-line use in patients with ALK+ metastatic NSCLC
BRUSSELS Nov 7 Devgen NV, the subject of a 16 euro per share offer from Syngenta, says: * Q3 seed revenues rose 60 percent to 2.3 million euros * Q3 revenues fell to 2.8 million euros (from 4.6 million eruos in Q3 2011) * Q3 EBITDA -3.6 million euros * expects to end year with increasing revenue from sale of own seeds * cash position at year end expected to be largely sufficient to finance development of Devgen for several years
LONDON, Feb 23 European shares edged up to near a 14-month high on Thursday, supported by a rally in Barclays and Dialog.
* Transocean ltd. Reports fourth quarter, full year 2016 results