Medtech's new normal: pushback on procedures

* Ernst & Young report details pressures on device makers

* Finds companies will need to prove value to compete

By Susan Kelly

CHICAGO, Sept 27 Medical technology companies are under intensifying pressure to demonstrate that their products improve patients' lives and make the healthcare system more efficient, a report from Ernst & Young concludes.

Government and private insurers' efforts to rein in healthcare costs are straining hospital budgets, prompting a harder look at the value of comparable treatments. Hospitals are also standardizing purchasing decisions and relying less on physicians' preferences for one brand of device over another in their efforts to cut costs.

At the same time, regulators are stepping up their scrutiny of new product applications, and patients are taking a more active role in choosing among treatment options.

"It is now becoming increasingly clear that medtech faces its own new normal," the report said. The findings were scheduled to be presented on Tuesday at an industry meeting in Washington.

To compete, device makers will need to quantify successful patient outcomes as well as the cost effectiveness of the treatment, said John Babitt, head of Ernst & Young's medtech practice for the Americas.

"The days of selling devices through sales reps who have a good relationship with a physician are numbered, if not over," Babitt said in a telephone interview.

"Where we really see the battle lines being drawn, especially as physicians migrate more toward being hospital employees, is in negotiations with hospital payers, hospital administrators and the office of procurement," he said.

More hospitals are relying on technology assessment committees and group purchasing organizations to consolidate purchasing decisions. Physicians who once had free reign to pick the device they preferred may find their options limited.

"In many cases, hospitals are imposing price caps or reducing the number of vendors from which they will purchase," according to the report.

Ernst & Young found a disconnect between the medical technology industry's rebound in growth as it has emerged from the depths of the recession and investors' perceptions of the sector's prospects.

Revenue for public medical technology companies totaled $315.9 billion in 2010, up 4 percent from the year before. Income for non-conglomerates in the United States and Europe, excluding one-time charges, increased 9 percent, last year.

Yet device company stocks, which have historically traded at a premium to the Standard & Poor's 500 index, now trade at a discount, Babitt noted. "That is attributable to a perception that there is a lack of innovation to fuel growth," he said.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) Vice Chairman Alex Gorsky said the medical device industry can take lessons from the pharmaceutical sector, which began struggling with similar challenges a decade ago.

It's likely that changes brought by the current economic crisis, including tighter regulation, lower prices and stricter utilization standards, are here to stay, Gorsky said in comments contained in the report.

The industry needs to pay attention to how it is perceived as it addresses the safety, efficacy and affordability of medical devices, Gorsky said.

"Will we be seen as a faceless, uncaring industry that places profits ahead of people? Or will we be seen as an industry that "gets it," that is helping to improve the lives of tens of millions of people every day and understands the need to do our fair share in order to bring our products and services to even more people in the years ahead?" he wrote.

(Reporting by Susan Kelly, editing by Bernard Orr)