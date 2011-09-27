Medtech's new normal: pushback on procedures

* Ernst & Young report details pressures on device makers
* Finds companies will need to prove value to compete
By Susan Kelly
CHICAGO, Sept 27 Medical technology companies
are under intensifying pressure to demonstrate that their
products improve patients' lives and make the healthcare system
more efficient, a report from Ernst & Young concludes.
Government and private insurers' efforts to rein in
healthcare costs are straining hospital budgets, prompting a
harder look at the value of comparable treatments. Hospitals
are also standardizing purchasing decisions and relying less on
physicians' preferences for one brand of device over another in
their efforts to cut costs.
At the same time, regulators are stepping up their scrutiny
of new product applications, and patients are taking a more
active role in choosing among treatment options.
"It is now becoming increasingly clear that medtech faces
its own new normal," the report said. The findings were
scheduled to be presented on Tuesday at an industry meeting in
Washington.
To compete, device makers will need to quantify successful
patient outcomes as well as the cost effectiveness of the
treatment, said John Babitt, head of Ernst & Young's medtech
practice for the Americas.
"The days of selling devices through sales reps who have a
good relationship with a physician are numbered, if not over,"
Babitt said in a telephone interview.
"Where we really see the battle lines being drawn,
especially as physicians migrate more toward being hospital
employees, is in negotiations with hospital payers, hospital
administrators and the office of procurement," he said.
More hospitals are relying on technology assessment
committees and group purchasing organizations to consolidate
purchasing decisions. Physicians who once had free reign to
pick the device they preferred may find their options limited.
"In many cases, hospitals are imposing price caps or
reducing the number of vendors from which they will purchase,"
according to the report.
Ernst & Young found a disconnect between the medical
technology industry's rebound in growth as it has emerged from
the depths of the recession and investors' perceptions of the
sector's prospects.
Revenue for public medical technology companies totaled
$315.9 billion in 2010, up 4 percent from the year before.
Income for non-conglomerates in the United States and Europe,
excluding one-time charges, increased 9 percent, last year.
Yet device company stocks, which have historically traded
at a premium to the Standard & Poor's 500 index, now trade at a
discount, Babitt noted. "That is attributable to a perception
that there is a lack of innovation to fuel growth," he said.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) Vice Chairman Alex Gorsky said
the medical device industry can take lessons from the
pharmaceutical sector, which began struggling with similar
challenges a decade ago.
It's likely that changes brought by the current economic
crisis, including tighter regulation, lower prices and stricter
utilization standards, are here to stay, Gorsky said in
comments contained in the report.
The industry needs to pay attention to how it is perceived
as it addresses the safety, efficacy and affordability of
medical devices, Gorsky said.
"Will we be seen as a faceless, uncaring industry that
places profits ahead of people? Or will we be seen as an
industry that "gets it," that is helping to improve the lives
of tens of millions of people every day and understands the
need to do our fair share in order to bring our products and
services to even more people in the years ahead?" he wrote.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly, editing by Bernard Orr)