EU regulators clear Liberty Global's Belgian TV deal with conditions

BRUSSELS Feb 24 Liberty Global secured EU regulatory approval on Tuesday to acquire a controlling stake in Belgian media group De Vijver after agreeing to license the Belgian broadcaster's TV channels on reasonable and non-discriminatory terms to rivals.

U.S. cable operator Liberty Global said in June last year that its Belgian unit Telenet planned to take a 50 percent share in De Vijver for 26 million euros ($29.39 million) and an additional cash investment of 32 million euros.

The European Commission, which opened a full-scale investigation into the deal in September last year, said the pledge by the companies allayed its concerns that the stake buy may hurt competition.

"The commitments address these concerns by obliging De Vijver to license its channels - Vier, Vijf and any other similar channel it may launch - to TV distributors in Belgium under fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms," the EU executive said.

($1 = 0.8846 euros)