CORRECTED-Devon says hires Jefferies to sell non-core assets to cut debt

(Corrects value of planned purchase of Felix Energy assets to
$1.9 billion from $2.5 billion, also specifies that figure came
from a company statement last December, 3rd paragraph)
* Devon hires Jefferies as banker to sell more than $2
billion in assets
By Jessica Resnick-Ault and Mike Stone
Feb 10 U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp
said on Tuesday it has hired the U.S. investment bank
Jefferies Group LLC to market assets across four major
shale basins to raise cash and slash debt.
In December, the large driller said it was looking to raise
$2 billion to $3 billion from selling non-core oil assets as
well as its 50-percent interest in the Access pipeline in Canada
as crude prices plumbed new lows. The target
value for the divestiture program has remained unchanged even as
oil futures have fallen further, the company said Tuesday.
It also said in December it would buy some assets from Felix
Energy LLC for $1.9 billion, part of a $2.5 billion total
acquisition package.
So far, U.S. energy companies have been selling off assets
in dribs and drabs to survive a downturn in energy prices but
Devon's plans could prompt a flurry of larger-sized deals.
Bankers who work with oil and gas firms say they expect more
transactions and larger deals in 2016 if oil prices remain low.
While small in size and value compared with Royal Dutch
Shell's $70 billion move on BG Group Plc, bankers say
the block of assets is one of the biggest marketed for sale by a
producer since the start of the oil market's prolonged crisis.
"We are moving ahead with the divestiture program and have
already received numerous indications of interest," Howard
Thill, Devon's Senior Vice President for Communications and
Investor Relations told Reuters on Tuesday.
While the company hopes to complete the sale by the end of
this year, this is not a "fire sale", he said.
"If we do not receive good value for an asset, we will defer
the sale of that asset until a later date," he said.
The drilling and exploration acreage is located across
major U.S. shale hubs: the Permian Basin of Texas, the Granite
Wash formation, East Texas and the Mississippian play, Thill
told Reuters.
It is offering the assets as regional packages, and will
also consider multiple packages together as a block, Thill said.
"At the end of the day, what is going to separate companies
is the quality of their assets, their cost structure and their
financial flexibility," said Fadel Gheit, an analyst with
Oppenheimer and Co. "You have to have all three."
Still, Gheit said it's hard to get deals done as buyers are
willing to wait to see if crude prices fall further.
U.S. oil futures have fallen more than 60 percent
since June 2014, amid pressure from oversupply, and falling
price has prompted oil producers to reigned in spending on
drilling campaigns.
In mid-January, Devon's shares hit their lowest since
September 2002 to fall below $22.
A large independent exploration and production company or
integrated major might be interested in the whole package,
according to two people familiar with the offering.
Devon is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on
Feb. 16.
(Reporting by Mike Stone and Jessica Resnick-Ault Editing by W
Simon)