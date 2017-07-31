FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Penn Virginia to buy Eagle Ford shale assets for $205 mln
#半岛局势
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：分析师悲观情绪升温 OPEC减产执行情况受关注
OPEC减产
调查：分析师悲观情绪升温 OPEC减产执行情况受关注
焦点：中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
深度分析
焦点：中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
特斯拉CEO马斯克警告称可能面临“生产地狱” 股价挫跌3.5%
国际财经
特斯拉CEO马斯克警告称可能面临“生产地狱” 股价挫跌3.5%
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月31日 / 下午12点41分 / 1 天前

Penn Virginia to buy Eagle Ford shale assets for $205 mln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Penn Virginia Corp said on Monday it would buy assets in the Eagle Ford shale in Texas from larger rival Devon Energy Corp for $205 million to expand in the area.

The assets, which comprise about 19,600 net acres adjacent to Penn Virginia's core operations, are expected to increase the company's production by about 30 percent or 3,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Devon's sale of the assets is part of its program to sell $1 billion in assets, first announced in May.

Penn Virginia said it would fund the all-cash deal through debt financing. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below