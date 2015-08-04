Devon Energy has quarterly loss; low prices take a toll

Fox News signs Brexit leader Nigel Farage as contributor
Jan 20 Nigel Farage, who led the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, will be a political analyst on Fox News and Fox Business Network, Fox News said on Friday.
Aug 4 Devon Energy Corp, a U.S. oil and natural gas company with a focus on North America, on Tuesday reported a quarterly loss compared with a year-earlier profit as low crude prices prompted asset writedowns.
The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma company had a second-quarter loss of $2.8 billion, or $6.94 per share, compared with a profit of $675 million or $1.64 per share in the same period a year earlier.
Total oil and gas production averaged 674,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up 9 percent from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Chris Reese)
BOSTON, Jan 20 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. recently disclosed an insurance agreement to recover $100 million after it made a proxy voting error, which should help the Baltimore fund manager's results due to be reported next week.
TOULOUSE, Jan 20 Turboprop maker ATR has completed commercial negotiations with IranAir for the sale of at least 20 aircraft and expects to be able to sign a contract very soon, the head of the Franco-Italian aircraft maker said on Friday.