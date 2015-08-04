UPDATE 1-Devon quarterly results beat Street, oil output up

(Adds earnings estimates, industry context)
Aug 4 Devon Energy Corp on Tuesday
reported quarterly results that topped expectations as the oil
and gas company with a focus on North America pumped a record
amount of U.S. crude oil from shale basins in Texas and costs
fell.
Shares of Devon rose about 2 percent in after-hours trading.
A more than 50 percent slide in crude from a year ago has
oil companies drilling for oil in properties that have the
highest returns while keeping a tight focus on cost-cutting.
"We made substantial progress reducing well costs and
operating expenses," Dave Hager, Devon's chief executive officer
said in a statement.
The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma company had a second-quarter
loss of $2.8 billion, or $6.94 per share, compared with a profit
of $675 million or $1.64 per share in the same period a year
earlier.
The quarter's low oil prices prompted Devon to take a $2.6
billion after-tax charge related to asset writedowns. Excluding
that and other items, Devon had a per share profit of 78 cents
per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 42 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total oil and gas production averaged 674,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boepd), up 9 percent from a year earlier.
Gains were fueled by output from the company's oil and gas
properties in the Eagle Ford field in south Texas and the
Permian Basin in the western part of the state.
Shares of Devon ended at $48.74 in regular trading on the
New York Stock Exchange. So far this year, the shares are down
20 percent.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Chris Reese, Bernard Orr)