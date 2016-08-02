Devon Energy quarterly loss shrinks due to cost cuts

HOUSTON Aug 2 U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp said on Tuesday its quarterly loss shrank as it slashed costs, especially labor and supply expenses, to offset low crude prices.

The company reported a net loss of $1.57 billion, or $3.04 per share, compared with a loss of $2.82 billion, or $6.94 per share, a year earlier.

Production fell 5 percent to about 644,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)