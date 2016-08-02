Devon Energy quarterly loss shrinks due to cost cuts

COLUMN-U.S. complaint against China's aluminium sector risks back-firing: Andy Home
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.
HOUSTON Aug 2 U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp said on Tuesday its quarterly loss shrank as it slashed costs, especially labor and supply expenses, to offset low crude prices.
The company reported a net loss of $1.57 billion, or $3.04 per share, compared with a loss of $2.82 billion, or $6.94 per share, a year earlier.
Production fell 5 percent to about 644,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.
CAPE TOWN, Jan 16 U.S. auto-maker Ford will recall 4,500 of its Kuga SUV models after dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire spontaneously, the head of the company's South Africa unit said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 16 For the first time since World War Two, the giant illuminated billboards that have lit up London's Piccadilly Circus for over 100 years have been switched off for an extended period, as work starts to replace them.