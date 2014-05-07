UPDATE 2-Devon Energy profit tops Street, sees Permian potential

(Adds analyst, conference call comments, updates shares)
May 7 Devon Energy Corp, which reported
a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, said oil
wells in Texas and New Mexico will provide much of its future
growth as it seeks to pump more barrels of crude from shale.
Shares of Devon rose 2.5 percent in midday trading.
Devon is working to lessen its exposure to low-priced
natural gas by growing volumes of more profitable crude oil and
natural gas liquids.
To speed up that process, the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
company spent $6 billion in February to buy oil producing assets
in Texas' Eagle Ford shale, where it said it plans to sharply
increase production this year and next.
Devon also has now identified 5,000 prospects on its acreage
in the Delaware portion of the Permian Basin, an amount that
Devon said represents 25 years worth of drilling.
"I think we've done an excellent job of improving our
portfolio in a short amount of time," John Richels, Devon's
chief executive, told investors on the company's earnings
conference call.
Devon had a first-quarter profit of $324 million, or 79
cents per share, compared with a loss of $1.3 billion, or $3.34
per share in the year-earlier period.
Adjusting for items, Devon had a profit of $1.34 per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.27 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Analysts at energy-focused Houston investment bank Simmons &
Co said the earnings beat was in part fueled by
higher-than-expected oil production and prices for natural gas
liquids and oil.
Devon said its oil and gas output rose to 690,900 barrels
oil equivalent per day (boed), up from 686,900 boed in the 2013
first quarter.
"Operationally, Devon appears to be making progress across
their core portfolio," Simmons told clients, noting that the
company's production in the Permian Basin increased 6 percent on
a sequential basis while oil production grew 9 percent.
When adjusted for divestitures, Devon's oil and gas output
rose 7 percent on higher oil volumes from Texas' Permian Basin
and Eagle Ford fields.
Shares of Devon rose $1.80 to $71.99 in afternoon New York
Stock Exchange trading. So far this year, the shares are up 16
percent, more than the 10 percent gain in the SIG Exploration
and Production index.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Nick Zieminski)