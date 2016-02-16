UPDATE 1-Devon Energy cuts staff, dividend, spending on oil price crash

(Adds dividend cut, quote, links)
HOUSTON Feb 16 Devon Energy Corp
slashed its dividend and capital spending 75 percent on Tuesday
and said it will lay off 20 percent of its staff as low prices
roil shale oil companies.
The Oklahoma City-based company, a top U.S. independent oil
producer, said it was laying off 1,000 staff and that another
600 employees would leave in divestitures later this year.
The moves by Devon mark the latest in a string of
announcements by U.S. oil companies capitulating to crude prices
of less than $30 a barrel by cutting spending even more,
trimming dividends, or producing less.
Devon reduced its dividend to 6 cents a share for the second
quarter of 2016 from the previous distribution of 24 cents a
share.
"We believe the decision to adjust the quarterly dividend is
prudent given the current commodity price environment and the
uncertain duration of this downturn," Chief Executive Dave Hager
said in a statement.
Exploration and production spending is estimated to range
from $900 million to $1.1 billion this year, a sharp reduction
from last year.
Because of less natural gas output, it also said 2016 output
would be 6 percent less than overall net production from core
assets of 571,000 oil equivalent barrels per day during the
fourth quarter.
The company also said that Tony Vaughn, executive vice
president of exploration and production, was promoted to chief
operating officer under Hager.
Devon reported a net loss of $4.5 billion, for the fourth
quarter of 2015, wider than a net loss of $408 million in the
same period a year ago.
On an adjusted bases, the company earned 77 cents a share,
beating analysts expectations of 70 cents a share consensus view
from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
