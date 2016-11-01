Devon Energy posts first profit in eight quarters

Nov 1 U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp
posted its first net profit in eight quarters as cost
savings cushioned the impact of weak oil prices.
Net earnings attributable to Devon was $993 million, or
$1.89 per share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of
$3.51 billion, or $8.64 per share, a year earlier.
The year-ago quarter included a non-cash, asset impairment
charge of $5.85 billion.
Total revenue rose 17.6 percent to $4.23 billion in the
three months ended Sept. 30, boosted by a $1.35 billion gain
from asset sales.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)