1 天前
Devon Energy posts 2nd-qtr profit vs yr-ago loss
2017年8月1日 / 晚上8点10分 / 1 天前

Devon Energy posts 2nd-qtr profit vs yr-ago loss

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Devon Energy Corp reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss when the company recorded a $1.50 billion asset impairment charge.

The net income attributable to Devon was $425 million, or 80 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $1.57 billion, or $3.04 per share, a year earlier.

Production fell nearly 17 percent to 536,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

