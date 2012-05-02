版本:
Devon Energy quarterly output climbs, profits dip

May 2 Oil and gas producer Devon Energy Corp said Wednesday that its first-quarter production rose 10 percent from a year earlier, but its net profit slipped.

Net earnings for the first quarter slipped to $393 million, or 97 cents per share, from $416 million, also 97 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

