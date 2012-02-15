UPDATE 2-Devon profit tops Wall Street view, shares climb

* EPS ex-items of $1.55 tops Wall St view of $1.48

Feb 15 Devon Energy Corp posted a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on rising production of oil and gas, even as it boosted its reserves to record levels, sending it shares up more than 4 percent on Wednesday.

Devon, like others in the sector, is focusing on production of oil and natural gas liquids with the price for "dry" natural gas now slumping near its lowest levels in a decade.

Increased oil production in the United States and higher prices for natural gas liquids in Canada pushed the profits above Wall Street's forecast, according to analyst Brian Gamble at Simmons & Co.

Its production of those liquids rose 21 percent from a year ago, helping lift its overall production to 680,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day from 619,000 BOE per day a year ago.

Devon, which signed a $2.2 billion shale deal with China's Sinopec last month, reported a dip in profits to $507 million, or $1.25 per share, compared with $562 million, or $1.30 per share, in the year-ago quarter, largely due to earnings recorded in the year-earlier period from assets that were sold off.

Excluding one-time items, Devon's profit was $1.55 per share, topping analysts' average estimate of $1.48, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Its proved reserves, or fields that it owns and are economically viable, rose to 3 billion BOE.

Shares of Devon rose 4.2 percent to $69.90 on the New York Stock Exchange, the highest level since August.