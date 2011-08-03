UPDATE 3-Devon profit beats Street; output at record high

* Q2 EPS ex-items $1.71 vs Wall St. view $1.54

* Revenue up 44 pct to $3.22 bln

* Output rises 2.7 percent to record high

* Output rises 2.7 percent to record high

* Shares flat, outperforming sector

By Anna Driver

HOUSTON, Aug 3 Devon Energy Corp (DVN.N) posted sharply higher quarterly earnings that topped forecasts, lifted by the sale of its Brazilian assets, higher oil and natural gas prices and record output.

Devon sold its offshore and international operations to focus on drilling in North America for pricey crude oil and natural gas that has a liquids content. Natural gas liquids bring higher prices than so-called "dry" gas.

The company's second-quarter results offered some proof that its strategy is working.

"At this point their plan is progressing well," Phil Weiss, oil analyst at Argus Research, said. "Production is growing and their costs are coming down from where they were."

Demand for fuel, especially in developing countries such as China and India, contributed to a 32 percent gain in benchmark WTI crude prices in the second quarter, when prices averaged about $102 per barrel. Natural gas prices were about 6 percent higher.

Net earnings in the second quarter were $2.7 billion, or $6.48 per share, up from $706 million, or $1.58 per share, a year earlier, Devon said on Wednesday.

Excluding a $2.5 billion gain from the sale of its Brazilian assets to BP Plc (BP.L) and other one-time items, earnings per share of $1.71 beat the $1.54 that analysts had forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 44 percent to $3.22 billion,

Production rose 2.7 percent to a record 660,100 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day, up from 642,500 BOE per day in the year-ago quarter.

For 2011, Devon raised the upper end of its production forecast by 2 million BOE. It now expects oil and natural gas output of 238 million to 240 million BOE, company officials said in a conference call with analysts. [ID:nWEN6778]

Oklahoma City-based Devon breezed past second-quarter earnings estimates thanks to higher-than-expected oil and gas prices and production, according to analysts at Houston-based energy investment bank Simmons & Co.

Devon shares were down 2 cents to $75.33 in afternoon New York Stock Exchange trading. The stock was outperforming a 1.6 percent decline in the ARCA index of natural gas companies .XNG. (Additional reporting by Matt Daily in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Dave Zimmerman and John Wallace)