版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 2日 星期三 20:09 BJT

UPDATE 1-Devon Energy profits top Wall St view

Nov 2 Devon Energy Corp (DVN.N) posted higher-than-expected third-quarter profits on Wednesday as the U.S. oil and natural gas producer benefited from higher oil prices and rising output at its fields.

Net earnings for the third quarter fell to $1.0 billion, or $2.50 per share, from $2.1 billion, or $4.79 per share, in the year-earlier quarter, when it recorded a $1.5 billion gain from the sale of its Azerbaijan assets.

Excluding one-time items, earnings per share were $1.54, topping the $1.45 that analysts had on average forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenues rose nearly 50 percent to $3.5 billion as production climbed 8 percent to 661,000 oil-equivalent barrels (Boe) per day. (Reporting by Matt Daily in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐