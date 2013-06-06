UPDATE 1-Devon to form pipeline, processing partnership

June 6 Devon Energy Corp on Thursday
said it plans to form a publicly-traded master limited
partnership (MLP) for its U.S. natural gas gathering and
processing assets in a bid to increase the valuation of its
shares.
Devon and other energy companies including Kinder Morgan
have turned to tax-advantaged master limited
partnerships as a means of unlocking the value for the
infrastructure that is used to transport oil and natural gas to
market.
Devon's share price has been depressed over the last several
years due to the company's broad exposure to natural gas prices.
In the last two years, Devon's shares have fallen about 30
percent compared with a 25 percent gain in the Standard & Poor's
1500 index.
The MLP is expected to initially hold a minority stake in
the oil and gas company's so-called midstream business, which
includes assets in Texas, Oklahoma and Wyoming. Devon will own
the general partner of the MLP.
The company expects the MLP to file a registration statement
with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the third
quarter.
Shares of Devon fell 93 cents to $55.71, a decline of 1.6
percent, in morning New York Stock Exchange trading.