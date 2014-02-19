版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 20日 星期四 01:11 BJT

Devon sees slightly lower 2014 oil and gas spending

Feb 19 Devon Energy Corp said on Wednesday it expects to spend $4.8 billion to $5.2 billion this year, down slightly from last year, with capital going to wells and projects that produce more profitable crude oil.

"We're not investing in gas properties or dry gas properties at this time," John Richels, Devon's Chief Executive Officer told investors on a conference call.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐