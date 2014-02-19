Devon sees slightly lower 2014 oil and gas spending

BRIEF-MGM Growth Properties Q1 funds from operations $115.2 mln
* MGM Growth Properties LLC reports first quarter financial results
Feb 19 Devon Energy Corp said on Wednesday it expects to spend $4.8 billion to $5.2 billion this year, down slightly from last year, with capital going to wells and projects that produce more profitable crude oil.
"We're not investing in gas properties or dry gas properties at this time," John Richels, Devon's Chief Executive Officer told investors on a conference call.
* MGM Growth Properties LLC reports first quarter financial results
* Pepsico Inc files for potential senior notes offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2q9Rz7K) Further company coverage:
* Pan Orient Energy Corp: East Jabung PSC AYU-1X exploration well update