UPDATE 1-Devon has quarterly loss, raises oil output forecast

May 5 Devon Energy Corp on Tuesday raised its forecast for oil production growth this year even as it reported a quarterly net loss and said it expects to spend less on exploration and production.

Crude oil prices are still about 30 percent below June highs above $100 a barrel, but some oil and gas shale operators are raising production forecasts as they drill more productive and efficient wells in so-called sweet spots.

Devon said it now expects oil production to grow 25-35 percent, up from a prior forecast for growth of 20-25 percent.

Devon said it now expects to spend less on exploration and production this year, cutting that budget $250 million to $3.9 billion to $4.1 billion.

"Our focused drilling activity has generated production growth that exceeded our guidance for the third consecutive quarter, our capital programs benefited from substantial service cost savings and we did an exceptional job controlling operating expenses," John Richels, Devon's chief executive officer said in a statement.

By contrast, Permian Basin operator Pioneer Resources Co said on Tuesday it was keeping its full-year production outlook intact and still looking for growth of 10 percent. [ID:

Devon, based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, said its first-quarter loss was $3.6 billion or $8.88 per share, compared with $324 million, or 79 cents per share in the year-ago period.

Excluding one-time items that included an after-tax $3.5 billion impairment change, Devon has a profit of $89 million, or 22 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected Devon to report a profit of 26 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Oil and gas output was 685,000 barrels oil equivalent per day, down from 691,000 a year earlier. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade, Bernard Orr)