Devon Energy posts $1.3 billion loss

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 Devon Energy Corp on Wednesday reported a large quarterly loss, as the U.S. exploration and production company took a $1.9 billion charge related to low prices for natural gas liquids and crude.
Devon's loss in the first quarter was $1.3 billion, or $3.34 per share, compared with $393 million, or 97 cents per share, in the same quarter a year earlier.
The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma's oil and natural gas output fell 1 percent from a year before to 687,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict