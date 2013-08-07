Devon Energy profit jumps as Permian basin oil output rises

UPDATE 2-7-Eleven operator to buy U.S. stores from Sunoco for $3.3 bln
* 7-Eleven Inc has 8,700 North America stores; targets 10,000
Aug 7 U.S. oil and gas producer Devon Energy Corp's profit jumped 43 percent as higher production from its properties in Texas' Permian basin boosted oil output by 14 percent.
Net profit rose to $683 million, or $1.68 per share, in the second quarter, from $477 million, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.
The Oklahoma City-based company's revenue rose about 21 percent to $3.09 billion.
Devon drills for oil, gas and natural gas liquids on land from the Canadian Arctic to the Gulf Coast in the United States.
* 7-Eleven Inc has 8,700 North America stores; targets 10,000
LONDON, April 6 Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as the country negotiates its exit from the European Union, its finance director said on Thursday.
LONDON, April 6 Stocks slipped and bonds rose on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus seems to be evaporating.