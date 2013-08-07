版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 7日 星期三 20:28 BJT

UPDATE 1-Devon Energy profit jumps as Permian basin oil output rises

Aug 7 U.S. oil and gas producer Devon Energy
Corp's quarterly profit jumped a higher-than-expected 43
percent as production from its properties in Texas' Permian
basin boosted higher-margin oil output by 14 percent.
    Shares of Devon rose 3 percent to $57.41 in pre-market
trading.
    Net profit rose to $683 million, or $1.68 per share, in the
second quarter, from $477 million, or $1.18 per share, a year
earlier. 
    Excluding one-time items, Devon had a profit of $1.21 per
share. Wall Street analysts on average had expected a profit of
95 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
    The Oklahoma City-based company's revenue rose about 21
percent to $3.09 billion.
    Devon's oil and gas output in the quarter rose to 698,000
barrels oil equivalent per day (boed), up from 679,000 in the
same quarter a year earlier. Oil production average 169,000
boed.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐