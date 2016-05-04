版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 23:36 BJT

Devon could double capital spending if oil prices hit $60 -CEO

HOUSTON May 4 Devon Energy could start adding incremental drilling activity if oil prices hit $50 a barrel and would ramp up capital spending further if prices rise more, an executive said on Wednesday.

It would "probably take $60 oil or more to really get back to a capital spend level of close to $2 billion versus a $1 billion, where we're at now," Devon chief executive Dave Hager said in a conference call with investors to discuss first quarter results. (Reporting By Luc Cohen)
