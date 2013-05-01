版本:
2013年 5月 2日

BRIEF-Devon to repatriate $2 billion of foreign cash

HOUSTON May 1 Devon Energy Corp : * CEO says tax changes will allow the repatriation of $2 billion of foreign

cash * CEO says company will reach a final decision on whether to create an mlp by

the end of this quarter * Exec says the company will first use repatriated cash to pay back short-term

borrowings
